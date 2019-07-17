Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Since Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 89.23% for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with average price target of $26. On the other hand, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s potential upside is 230.97% and its average price target is $14. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd seems more appealing than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. 8.38% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bearish than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.