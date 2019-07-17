Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Since Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.03
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.26
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-49.1%
|-44.4%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The upside potential is 89.23% for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with average price target of $26. On the other hand, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s potential upside is 230.97% and its average price target is $14. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd seems more appealing than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 73.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. 8.38% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.87%
|-11.22%
|-13.95%
|-24.22%
|0%
|-46.21%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-4.99%
|-11.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-47.66%
For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bearish than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
