Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.'s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.'s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $30.5, and a 245.41% upside potential. Competitively Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $42.33, with potential upside of 57.42%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Allogene Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 51.4%. 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.