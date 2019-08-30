Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.79 N/A -2.54 0.00

Demonstrates Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has 1.7 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 229.37% and an $30.5 consensus price target. On the other hand, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 270.37% and its consensus price target is $16. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.