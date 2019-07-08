Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

As Biotechnology companies, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 16.20 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Liquidity

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.3 Quick Ratio. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 85.98% at a $26 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $43, which is potential 60.87% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.1% and 96.1%. About 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -46.21% weaker performance while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.42% stronger performance.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.