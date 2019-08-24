Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) Reaches $8.87 52-Week Low; Woodward (WWD) Has 1.36 Sentiment

The stock of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) hit a new 52-week low and has $8.34 target or 6.00% below today’s $8.87 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $486.59 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $8.34 price target is reached, the company will be worth $29.20 million less. The stock decreased 10.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 106,037 shares traded or 6.59% up from the average. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) has declined 12.20% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.20% the S&P500. Some Historical KNSA News: 29/05/2018 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Woodward Inc (WWD) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 133 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 98 sold and reduced their stock positions in Woodward Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 44.69 million shares, down from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Woodward Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 82 Increased: 75 New Position: 58.

The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $103.13. About 196,615 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange, a World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 20/04/2018 – DJ Woodward Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWD); 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 80C; 10/04/2018 – Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.47; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS SAYS GENERAL MANAGER SALES NICK WOODWARD TO LEAVE; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $3.60 AND $3.80; 09/04/2018 – Woodward to Acquire L’Orange for Enterprise Value of $859M

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.41 billion. The Company’s Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and helicopters, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems. It has a 26.46 P/E ratio. It also offers aftermarket repair, overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, turbine original equipment maker repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users.

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc Or holds 3.85% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. for 126,062 shares. Snyder Capital Management L P owns 829,272 shares or 3.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc has 3.66% invested in the company for 45,520 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Black Creek Investment Management Inc. has invested 2.75% in the stock. Terril Brothers Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 91,179 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has $3500 highest and $26 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 243.86% above currents $8.87 stock price. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had 2 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, August 14.