Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) Reaches $8.80 After 9.00% Down Move; Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Had 10 Bulls

Among 10 analysts covering Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Info has $17500 highest and $118 lowest target. $147.27’s average target is 11.98% above currents $131.52 stock price. Fidelity National Info had 17 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. As per Tuesday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, September 5. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Barclays Capital. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) rating on Thursday, August 8. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $15000 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 9 report. See Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $151.0000 Initiates Coverage On

10/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $143.0000 New Target: $158.0000 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $142.0000 New Target: $152.0000 Maintain

05/09/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $175.0000 Upgrade

03/09/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Rating: Overweight New Target: $175.0000 Initiates Coverage On

08/08/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight Old Target: $134.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 154.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Susquehanna 140.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $139.0000 143.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.56% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 66,736 shares traded. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) has declined 12.20% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.20% the S&P500. Some Historical KNSA News: 29/05/2018 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Announces Closing of Initial Public OfferingThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $482.75M company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $8.01 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:KNSA worth $43.45M less.

Analysts await Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.74 EPS, down 45.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.51 per share. After $-0.68 actual EPS reported by Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% negative EPS growth.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. The company has market cap of $482.75 million. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $131.52. About 1.67 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning reported 41,876 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Sterling Ltd Liability owns 636,810 shares. Pettee has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd holds 0.46% or 18,206 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon accumulated 2.65M shares. Brinker Capital has invested 0.19% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communications invested in 8,700 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc accumulated 21,012 shares. Ruggie Cap Group has 20 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10,712 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap owns 116,743 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Incline Global Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.48% or 18,933 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd Co reported 240,704 shares stake.