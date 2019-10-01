Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) Reaches $8.24 After 4.00% Down Move; Transocean Ltd (switzerland (RIG) Shorts Up By 0.79%

The stock of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 68,371 shares traded. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) has declined 12.20% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.20% the S&P500. Some Historical KNSA News: 29/05/2018 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Announces Closing of Initial Public OfferingThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $441.14M company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $7.91 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:KNSA worth $17.65 million less.

Transocean Ltd (switzerland (NYSE:RIG) had an increase of 0.79% in short interest. RIG’s SI was 66.02 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.79% from 65.50M shares previously. With 15.74 million avg volume, 4 days are for Transocean Ltd (switzerland (NYSE:RIG)’s short sellers to cover RIG’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 12.33M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C

Among 3 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Transocean has $900 highest and $4.9000 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 79.43% above currents $4.18 stock price. Transocean had 6 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of RIG in report on Monday, June 10 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Wednesday, September 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for gas and oil wells worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. The firm primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. The company has market cap of $441.14 million. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. It currently has negative earnings.

