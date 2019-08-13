Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Comparison side by side

Both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

In table 1 we can see Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Liquidity

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus target price of $26, and a 136.58% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 11.6%. Insiders held 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.