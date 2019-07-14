Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Comparing side by side

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 79.10 N/A -2.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus target price of $26, and a 88.82% upside potential. Competitively Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, with potential downside of -5.88%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.1% and 82.3%. About 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 12.3% are Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -46.21% weaker performance while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 152.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.