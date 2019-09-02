Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Contrasting side by side

Both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 11 and its Quick Ratio is has 11. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 245.41% for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with average target price of $30.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 22.2% respectively. 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 4.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.