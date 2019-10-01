Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 9 0.00 11.50M -3.03 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 9 0.21 9.06M -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 122,863,247.86% -49.1% -44.4% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 97,840,172.79% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 328.40% at a $35 average target price. Meanwhile, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s average target price is $16, while its potential upside is 84.12%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.