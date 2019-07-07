Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 29 32.28 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 73.22% and an $26 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $40.5, while its potential upside is 53.53%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 8.38% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.