Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 101.91 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Otonomy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Otonomy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average target price of $30.5, and a 194.97% upside potential. On the other hand, Otonomy Inc.’s potential upside is 114.59% and its consensus target price is $5. Based on the data given earlier, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Otonomy Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Otonomy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 61.6%. 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -57.99% weaker performance while Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Otonomy Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.