Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Comparison side by side

Both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 9 0.00 11.50M -3.03 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 8.69M -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 127,071,823.20% -49.1% -44.4% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,470,638,009.82% -175.4% -83.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.3 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target is $35, while its potential upside is 378.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 1.1% respectively. 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.