Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Comparison side by side

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.4 and 9.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 315.68% and an $35 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, which is potential 264.96% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.