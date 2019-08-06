Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Comparing side by side

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 11 70.76 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 131.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 61.4% respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.