Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Comparison side by side

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Kura Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 128.87% and an $26 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Kura Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 70.8%. Insiders held 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.