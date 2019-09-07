Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Comparison side by side

Both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.4 and has 17.4 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 226.55% upside potential and a consensus target price of $30.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -57.99% weaker performance while Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 73.38% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.