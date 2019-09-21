Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Comparison side by side

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 IMV Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and IMV Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and IMV Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 279.61% at a $35 consensus target price. Competitively IMV Inc. has a consensus target price of $11.25, with potential upside of 241.95%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than IMV Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and IMV Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 19.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.5% of IMV Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bearish than IMV Inc.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.