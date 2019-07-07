Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Contrasting side by side

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 14.17 N/A -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 73.22%. Competitively Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $21, with potential upside of 21.18%. Based on the results shown earlier, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.1% and 87.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -46.21% weaker performance while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 7.93% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.