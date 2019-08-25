Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.03
|0.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.58
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-49.1%
|-44.4%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-215.9%
|-57%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 243.86% upside potential and a consensus target price of $30.5. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 169.46% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-9.51%
|-11.61%
|-17.6%
|-35.38%
|-12.2%
|-57.99%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.8%
|-13.63%
|-27.28%
|35.83%
|-18.07%
|130.67%
For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -57.99% weaker performance while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
