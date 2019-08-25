Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 243.86% upside potential and a consensus target price of $30.5. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 169.46% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -57.99% weaker performance while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.