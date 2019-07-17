Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Contrasting side by side

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 89.23% at a $26 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has 54.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.