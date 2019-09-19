Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Contrasting side by side

Both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 21.5. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$35 is Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 281.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bearish than CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.