Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Comparison side by side

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 315.68% upside potential and a consensus price target of $35.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 22.93% are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

On 4 of the 7 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.