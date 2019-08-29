Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Comparing side by side

Both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 229.73% at a $30.5 consensus price target. Competitively Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $25, with potential downside of -2.08%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 46.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.