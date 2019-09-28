Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Comparison side by side

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 9 0.00 11.50M -3.03 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 2 -1.27 48.09M -1.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 121,822,033.90% -49.1% -44.4% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 2,883,612,160.46% -45% -38.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

$35 is Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 301.38%. On the other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 410.20% and its consensus price target is $7.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 0.22% are Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bearish than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.