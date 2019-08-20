Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) and Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3 1.39 N/A -0.98 0.00 Sun Life Financial Inc. 40 0.00 N/A 3.11 13.31

Demonstrates Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and Sun Life Financial Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -55.7% -3.6% Sun Life Financial Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a -0.21 beta, while its volatility is 121.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sun Life Financial Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Sun Life Financial Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49.5 consensus price target and a 23.78% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and Sun Life Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.5% and 54.4% respectively. About 11.9% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Sun Life Financial Inc. has 0.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3.11% 12.65% 22.67% 20% -10.97% -3.83% Sun Life Financial Inc. -1.9% -0.81% 0.15% 14.5% 1.75% 24.71%

For the past year Kingsway Financial Services Inc. had bearish trend while Sun Life Financial Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Sun Life Financial Inc. beats Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Insurance Services segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.