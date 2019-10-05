Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC)

Both Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3 0.00 11.92M -0.98 0.00 Stewart Information Services Corporation 36 3.34 23.15M 1.88 20.11

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 451,361,278.35% -55.7% -3.6% Stewart Information Services Corporation 63,967,946.95% 7.1% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.21 beta means Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s volatility is 121.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Stewart Information Services Corporation’s 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.56 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.5% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. shares and 89.7% of Stewart Information Services Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 11.9% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Stewart Information Services Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3.11% 12.65% 22.67% 20% -10.97% -3.83% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62%

For the past year Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was less bearish than Stewart Information Services Corporation.

Summary

Stewart Information Services Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Insurance Services segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.