Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Both Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) and James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 2 1.35 N/A -0.98 0.00 James River Group Holdings Ltd. 42 1.65 N/A 2.33 19.36

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and James River Group Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -55.7% -3.6% James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.18. James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.56 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and James River Group Holdings Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s average price target is $38.33, while its potential downside is -20.28%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and James River Group Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 39.7% and 97.6% respectively. 12.7% are Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, James River Group Holdings Ltd. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 15.13% 9.16% 20.18% 5.38% -32.26% -4.53% James River Group Holdings Ltd. -0.26% 17.99% 13.57% 20.61% 24.77% 23.65%

For the past year Kingsway Financial Services Inc. had bearish trend while James River Group Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors James River Group Holdings Ltd. beats Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Insurance Services segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.