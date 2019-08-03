Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 2 1.38 N/A -0.98 0.00 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 93 2.59 N/A 6.14 17.48

Table 1 demonstrates Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -55.7% -3.6% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5%

Risk & Volatility

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a beta of -0.21 and its 121.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Cincinnati Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.67 beta which makes it 33.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s potential upside is 8.24% and its consensus target price is $115.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.5% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.5% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% are Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3.11% 12.65% 22.67% 20% -10.97% -3.83% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.07% 2.09% 12.72% 33.84% 42.35% 38.63%

For the past year Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has -3.83% weaker performance while Cincinnati Financial Corporation has 38.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Insurance Services segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.