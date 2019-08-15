Kingstown Capital Management LP Trimmed Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Position by $27.75 Million; Share Price Rose; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, North Point Portfolio Managers Has Upped Position

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 9.68 million shares traded or 15.66% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 24/04/2018 – General Motors Honors Ushr as Winner of Supplier Innovation Award; 25/04/2018 – GM KOREA UNION APPROVES TENTATIVE AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS’ S.KOREAN UNION SAYS GM NEEDS TO OFFER LONG TERM PLAN TO GUARANTEE JOB SECURITY – UNION OFFICIAL; 11/05/2018 – GM – GM KOREA’S VIABILITY PLAN INCLUDES $2.8 BLN INVESTMENT IN TWO NEW GLOBAL VEHICLE PROGRAMS; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to SAIC-GMAC auto loan ABS in China: Rongteng 2018-2 Retail Auto Loan Securitization; 24/04/2018 – Soyoung Kim: GM, South Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 billion; 29/03/2018 – U.S. EPA poised to announce rejection of Obama vehicle fuel efficiency rules; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes GP Strategies for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 23/05/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS INVESTIGATION WILL DETERMINE WHETHER IMPORTS HAVE ERODED DOMESTIC AUTO INDUSTRY, WEAKENED NATIONAL SECURITY

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 2,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 67,406 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 65,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 18.90 million shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE U.S. CONGRESS ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES; 05/04/2018 – Facebook Faces Indonesian Police Investigation Over Data Breach; 19/03/2018 – @jimcramer says continued bad headlines make Facebook seem “naive.”; 22/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg speak to European lawmakers about Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Google, Facebook, Airtel & Jio to bid for Indian railway’s wi-fi project – Business Standard; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Senate Testimony on Facebook Data Set for April 10; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Won’t Even Talk to Facebook Employees Right Now; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Says People Can Pledge to Match Donations to Their Nonprofit Fundraiser; 19/04/2018 – Facebook’s facial recognition technology may not meet strict new EU data rules, a top watchdog says; 19/04/2018 – PUBLICIS PUBP.PA SAYS NOT SEEING ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS FROM THE ISSUES SURROUNDING FACEBOOK FB.O

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kamunting Street Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 35,000 shares. Parsec Fin Management owns 47,879 shares. Central Savings Bank & holds 11,625 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas Incorporated invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fincl Advisory Serv holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,864 shares. Aviance Partners Limited reported 1.81% stake. Ellington Gru Lc has 14,000 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. First Natl Bank Sioux Falls invested in 1.12% or 1,979 shares. Sarl accumulated 35,715 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.53% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amarillo Bancorporation owns 15,550 shares. Act Ii Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 7.94% stake. Factory Mutual holds 2.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1.06 million shares. Howard Capital Management has invested 3.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 107.95 million shares.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 72,588 shares to 323,646 shares, valued at $12.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,283 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earnings hit by fines and growth slowdown – Live Trading News” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Regulatory Issues Will Have Little Effect on Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About General Motors Company (GM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canada Invests Over $100 Million In Rail-Related Infrastructure Projects – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Labor Contract Talks Are a Risk for the Detroit Three — Especially GM – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Motors: Too Much Downside From Here – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GM and Ford model for global recession possibility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Piedmont Advisors invested in 77,362 shares or 0.12% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Diker Mngmt Lc reported 20,019 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Cap Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 15,204 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership reported 1.04 million shares. Kentucky Retirement System owns 57,310 shares. 290,255 were accumulated by Cna Corporation. Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 0.12% or 43,300 shares. Voya Inv Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 667,381 shares. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability Com invested in 190,176 shares. Daiwa Secs Group reported 227,283 shares stake. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability stated it has 145,445 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh owns 95,328 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.