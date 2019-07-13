Kingstown Capital Management LP Trimmed General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake as Stock Declined; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Market Valuation Rose, Polen Capital Management Has Trimmed by $590,814 Its Stake

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 8,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $243.64. About 433,079 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 7.03 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 23/05/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS PROBE WILL CONSIDER WHETHER DECLINE IN DOMESTIC AUTOS, PARTS PRODUCTION HAS REDUCED INNOVATION AND RESEARCH IN NEW TECHNOLOGIES; 12/04/2018 – GM GM.N PRESIDENT SAYS SOUTH KOREA, LABOR UNIONS MUST AGREE TO GM KOREA PLAN BY APRIL 20; 31/05/2018 – GM Wins $2.25 Billion SoftBank Backing to Boost Self-Driving Bid; 07/03/2018 – Times of India: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 10/05/2018 – GM TO MAINTAIN ITS STAKE IN S.KOREA UNIT AT OVER 35 PCT FOR FIVE YRS FROM 2023- S.KOREA; 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ORION PLANT WILL CONTINUE TO BUILD CHEVROLET BOLT EV AND SONIC AS WELL AS CRUISE AV; 25/04/2018 – “Small-town kids” shape future of China’s consumption; 20/04/2018 – GM CONFIRMS DEADLINE EXTENSION IN KOREA TALKS; 02/04/2018 – TANTK IM. G.M. BERIEVA PAO TAKBI.MM – FY 2017 REVENUE RUB 8.93 BLN VS RUB 8.4 BLN YEAR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff & Phelps Mgmt holds 13,910 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.17% or 874,960 shares in its portfolio. Ami Inv Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc owns 0.08% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1.14 million shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 906 shares. Grp One Trading Lp invested in 0% or 1,707 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Gradient Invs holds 0% or 1,542 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Oh owns 27,000 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Ltd Liability has 2.44% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 16.44M shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc reported 17.15M shares. Camelot Portfolios accumulated 5,767 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.14% or 307,988 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moreover, Hennessy Advsr Incorporated has 0.22% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 21.55% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.03B for 6.90 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.71% EPS growth.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 19,883 shares to 379,452 shares, valued at $446.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 12,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).