Kingstown Capital Management LP Stake in Ebay (EBAY) Lowered as Stock Rose; Jefferies Group Lifted Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Stake by $2.90 Million as Share Value Rose

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 452.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 13,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 2,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $250.7. About 113,644 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q OPER EPS $5.34, EST. $5.33; 11/05/2018 – VP Doucette Gifts 466 Of Everest Re Group Ltd; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Net $210.3M; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 16/05/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 3.98M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 35,317 shares to 20,641 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (Call) (NYSE:EMR) by 19,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,100 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (Call) (NYSE:ECA).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year's $0.43 per share.

