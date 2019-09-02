Kingstown Capital Management LP Position in Ebay (EBAY) Trimmed by $9.25 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Richard Bernstein Advisors Increased Position by $2.89 Million

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 28.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 68,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 307,978 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08 million, up from 239,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev $7.83B; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 4.47M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Its Platforms, for a Total of 171 M Global Active Buyers; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF CO’S STUBHUB UNIT STARTING MAY 2; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $423.13 million for 19.74 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 35,396 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 296,435 shares. Greenwood Associates Limited Co has invested 0.47% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Scout Investments Inc stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.63% or 1.82M shares. Lindsell Train Ltd stated it has 6.37% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Wellington Management Gp Llp accumulated 0.06% or 7.04M shares. Centurylink Investment Management Com has invested 0.43% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Huntington State Bank holds 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 81,216 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 29,930 shares. 404,784 were accumulated by Cacti Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Glenmede Na holds 0.19% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 0.5% or 249,804 shares in its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Ser Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1,325 shares. Beese Fulmer has invested 0.56% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Consider – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Reebonz Announces Launch of Store on Ebay – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “eBay Inc. (EBAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is eBay (EBAY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: eBay, UnitedHealth and Berkshire Hathaway – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc has invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Plancorp Lc holds 0.59% or 36,879 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1.54M shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore Company holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 45,789 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 211,940 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. 16,588 were reported by Windsor Ltd Company. 30,815 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc. Hightower Limited Liability Company owns 1.86M shares. First Commonwealth Pa holds 7,977 shares. 235,159 are held by Majedie Asset Management Limited. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 587,445 shares. Strategic accumulated 139,957 shares. Mount Vernon Md holds 2.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 32,838 shares. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 36,494 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.