Kingstown Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) as Market Valuation Rose; Appleton Partners Holds Stake in The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 12,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 67,891 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 55,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 262,744 shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B; 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets $65.6B Excluding Planned Mutual Fund Clearing Outflows

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 275,994 shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 23/04/2018 – S. KOREA, KDB ASK GM TO PLEDGE NO EXIT FOR 10 YEARS: YONHAP; 15/03/2018 – INCHEON, South Korea — Union leaders at GM Korea decided Thursday not to demand a salary increase and bonus payments this year on condition that the U.S. automaker withdraws its plan to shut down a factory in the southwestern port city of Gunsan; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 27/03/2018 – IDBI BANK SAYS ONE GM WAS SUSPENDED; CBI REGISTERED CASES; 26/04/2018 – GM Touts ‘Landmark’ Labor Agreement to Remain in South Korea: GM CFO; 23/03/2018 – U.S. EPA decision to pave way for changes in fuel efficiency rules; 12/03/2018 – GM NAMES KIMBERLY BRYCZ SVP, GLOBAL HUMAN RESOURCES; BRYCZ SUCCEEDS JOSE TOMAS; 05/04/2018 – UK DEMAND AMONG FLEET CAR BUYERS FELL 15 PCT, PRIVATE BUYERS DOWN 16.5 PCT IN MARCH; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: General Motors Chairman & CEO Mary Barra Speaks with CNBC’s Brian Sullivan Today; 20/03/2018 – S.KOREA C.BANK CHIEF: PLAN TO PROVIDE ABOUT 40 BIL WON TO 50 BIL WON OF FINANCIAL HELP TO GUNSAN AREA RECENTLY HURT BY GM KOREA’S PLANT SHUTDOWN

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,173 shares to 41,609 shares, valued at $10.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 12,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,814 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core Us Aggbd Et (AGG).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. 2,595 shares valued at $100,367 were bought by Goldfarb Mark A on Monday, August 5.

