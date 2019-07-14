Kingstown Capital Management LP Holding in Ebay (EBAY) Has Decreased by $9.25 Million; Independence Hldg Co New (IHC) Shareholder Cannell Capital Has Upped Its Stake by $1.30 Million as Share Value Declined

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Independence Hldg Co New (IHC) by 25.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 37,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 183,957 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, up from 146,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Independence Hldg Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 12,247 shares traded or 98.08% up from the average. Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) has risen 4.44% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IHC News: 16/04/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces a 50% Increase in Its Annual Dividend Rate; 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS VOTED TO INCREASE CASH DIVIDEND BY 50% TO $.30 PER SHARE ANNUALLY; 09/05/2018 – Independence Holding 1Q Rev $88.3M; 16/04/2018 – Independence Holding Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 30c; 05/04/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces Connect Plus Short-Term Medical; 19/03/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Independence Holding 1Q EPS 46c; 16/03/2018 Independence Holding 4Q EPS $1.16; 16/03/2018 – Independence Holding 4Q Rev $82.7M; 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC THAT INCREASE IN EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 2019

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 5.29M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.04 million for 20.44 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Parametric Assoc Lc holds 0.09% or 2.81 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The New York-based Grandfield Dodd Lc has invested 1.42% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Rech And Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.1% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 13,194 shares. Utah Retirement reported 162,600 shares. Ledyard Bancorporation reported 169,547 shares. 13,188 are held by Investec Asset Ltd. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com owns 94,441 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta reported 364,350 shares or 2.62% of all its holdings. Moors & Cabot holds 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 15,450 shares. Montag A Associates has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 305,247 shares to 186,960 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 428,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI).