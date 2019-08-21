Kingstown Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Ebay (EBAY) Holding by $9.25 Million; Stock Rose; Clear Harbor Asset Management Upped Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Declined

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 2.72 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1993.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 39,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 41,869 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 4.72 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Options 101: In the Money – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Stops the Gains in SHOP Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Foolish Take: Amazon’s Rivals Still Can’t Counter Prime Day – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Facebook, PayPal, eBay, Dropbox and Healthstream – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On eBay, Pfizer And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.01% or 17,290 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt reported 5,605 shares stake. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corp invested in 400,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt invested in 1.35% or 51,983 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs Inc owns 123,925 shares. 11.42 million were accumulated by Massachusetts Financial Services Ma. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.53% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 979,106 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 2.81M shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Management Ab has invested 1.19% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Echo Street Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.64% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 873,773 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ameritas Investment Inc accumulated 32,280 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A has 270 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Public Limited Company holds 0.12% or 5.55M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.83M for 19.75 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Limited Ca reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability reported 426 shares stake. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pggm holds 1.87M shares. Inv Lc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 154,875 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Comm Ltd Liability Company holds 542,426 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 523,194 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Kopp Inv Ltd Liability holds 6,008 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 172,515 shares. Gladius Cap Mgmt Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 44,616 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Division accumulated 1.78% or 93,672 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 80,912 shares or 2.82% of all its holdings. Northeast Consultants accumulated 0.61% or 39,430 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc accumulated 111,487 shares or 1.04% of the stock. 57,713 were accumulated by Altavista Wealth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.