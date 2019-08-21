Kingstown Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position in General Mtrs Co (GM) by $27.75 Million; Electronic Arts (EA) Market Valuation Declined While Mig Capital Increased Holding by $1.19 Million

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 488,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.63 million, up from 476,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $94.04. About 2.68M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 3.32 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GENERAL MOTOR FINANCIAL’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM P-3; 09/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 25/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes LLamasoft as a Top Supplier; 12/04/2018 – EVGO SAYS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH MAVEN, GM’S CAR SHARING BRAND, TO CONSTRUCT DC FAST CHARGING NETWORK AVAILABLE TO MAVEN GIG CHEVROLET BOLT EV DRIVERS; 12/04/2018 – Opel’s new boss to seek concessions from unions in pay talks; 03/05/2018 – IGNORE:PROPOSED PACT IN GM IGNITION SWITCH SUIT REPORTED APR 26; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea delays vote on bankruptcy protection to Monday as talks fail; 26/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Panthers GM Marty Hurney Vows Not To Trade Future First Round Pick

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 5.23M shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 516,000 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).