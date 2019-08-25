Kingstown Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake by $27.75 Million as Share Value Rose; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Upped Its Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Holding by $7.61 Million

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 7.23 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 31/05/2018 – GM also will make a fresh $1.1 billion investment into GM Cruise Holdings; 25/04/2018 – GM KOREA UNION SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON TENTATIVE AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – GM CEO’s Pay Slips After Board Sets Tougher Targets (Correct); 30/04/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: Maple Leafs say Lamoriello will not return as GM next season. Story to come; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS SOFTBANK VISION FUND INVESTMENT TO BE MADE IN 2 TRANCHES; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — The restructuring of General Motors’ ailing operations in South Korea is shaking the country’s economy, and exposing a series of problems that it needs to overcome to ensure economic growth; 25/04/2018 – GM may raise investment plan for S.Korean unit; 03/04/2018 – Ford Mulls Following GM in Ditching Monthly U.S. Sales Reports; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 07/05/2018 – BRAZIL AUTO PRODUCTION POSTS -0.5 PCT GROWTH IN APRIL FROM MARCH – ANFAVEA AUTOMAKERS ASSOCIATION

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 331.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 316,969 shares as the company's stock declined 1.75% . The institutional investor held 412,705 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09 million, up from 95,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 441,401 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 93,973 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership has 6.50M shares. Stanley Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.9% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Td Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 458,488 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 2.39 million shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.2% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). The Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.17% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 24,936 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co invested in 54,968 shares. Kwmg Ltd stated it has 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Alethea Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 6,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 219,887 shares. Dakota Wealth holds 13,883 shares or 0% of its portfolio.



University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,827 shares to 31,638 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 11,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,516 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).