Kingstown Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Ebay (EBAY) Stake by $9.25 Million as Share Value Rose; Comcast (CMCSA) Holding Has Raised by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp analyzed 250,000 shares as the company's stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $32.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 7.58 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 87,982 shares as the company's stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 4.35M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21 million, up from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 17.24M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Top Stock Reports for Comcast, Ecolab & General Dynamics – Nasdaq" on July 31, 2019

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "eBay Partners With Third-Party Logistics On Fulfillment – Benzinga" on July 30, 2019

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $433.26 million for 19.02 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.