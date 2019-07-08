Kingstown Capital Management LP Has Decreased Ebay (EBAY) Stake by $9.25 Million; Shares Rose; As Patterson (PTEN) Stock Declined, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $4.69 Million

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.45. About 2.56M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Patterson (PTEN) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 335,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.65M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.27M, down from 6.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 1.28M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% negative EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc by 721,838 shares to 2.61M shares, valued at $117.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Gp (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 129,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 696,725 shares, and has risen its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $428.98M for 20.13 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.