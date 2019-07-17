Kingstown Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by $27.75 Million; As Borgwarner Com (BWA) Share Value Declined, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Cut Holding

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 88,940 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500.

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 791,606 shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/03/2018 – GM says S.Korean unit will file for bankruptcy if no union concessions by April 20 – union; 03/04/2018 – Ford Mulls Following GM in Ditching Monthly U.S. Sales Reports; 17/05/2018 – MECP: Mechan Controls Plc: GM Statement; 26/04/2018 – KDB SAYS GM AGREES TO SWAP ALL OF DEBTS OWED BY ITS S.KOREAN UNIT INTO EQUITY; 09/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL TO SELL POWER FROM ITS FIRST WIND FARM IN U.S. STATE OF ILLINOIS TO BLOOMBERG AND GENERAL MOTORS; 02/04/2018 – Autosoft Announces Integration With General Motors’ Online Service Scheduling; 10/05/2018 – S.KOREA FIN MIN SAYS GM, KDB TO SIGN BINDING DEAL ON MAY 11; 07/05/2018 – BRAZIL AUTO SALES POST +4.8 PCT GROWTH IN APRIL FROM MARCH – ANFAVEA AUTOMAKERS ASSOCIATION; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB TO INJECT $750 MLN TO GM’S S.KOREA UNIT – YONHAP; 01/05/2018 – INTEVA PRODUCTS NAMED 2017 GM SUPPLIER OF YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 13.56% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BWA’s profit will be $211.41 million for 9.72 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS) by 7,452 shares to 122,866 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation Com (NYSE:CVS) by 8,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Us Large Cap Fund (EPS).

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 21.55% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.01 billion for 6.89 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

