Kingstown Capital Management LP Has Cut Ebay (EBAY) Position by $9.25 Million; Market Value Rose; Gentex Com (GNTX) Holder Reinhart Partners Cut Its Holding by $575,720

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp Com (GNTX) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc analyzed 28,786 shares as the company's stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,879 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 204,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 935,971 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending.

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp analyzed 250,000 shares as the company's stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $34.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 5.64M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.24M for 14.71 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. Another trade for 120 shares valued at $2,510 was made by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. 711 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $12,499 were bought by Downing Steven R. The insider Nash Kevin C bought $9,985. The insider Wallace James H sold $513,506. $12,499 worth of stock was bought by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc Com by 296,707 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $26.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $428.97M for 20.20 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.

