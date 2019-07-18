Kingstone (KINS) Market Value Declined While Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Cut Its Position by $421,372; Zoetis (ZTS) Stake Increased by Bowen Hanes & Co Inc

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Zoetis (ZTS) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 15,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 403,898 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.66 million, up from 388,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Zoetis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $114.9. About 367,716 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Kingstone Inc (KINS) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 30,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 154,902 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Kingstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 22,408 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 42.04% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 15,343 shares to 75,902 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) by 6,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,415 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.43% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 6.06 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Private Harbour Inv Management Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Riverhead Capital Lc reported 0.16% stake. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 198,775 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo accumulated 2,029 shares. Marsico Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 99,568 shares. Fiduciary, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,316 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Com holds 0.06% or 12,504 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 246,140 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation has 0.1% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Vigilant accumulated 0.03% or 1,968 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc stated it has 86,665 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.34% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Pnc Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 179,313 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 189,130 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $33.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Logistics Properties by 180,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Co.

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 65.38% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.26 per share. KINS’s profit will be $4.63M for 5.12 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Bankshares Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Blackrock has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Wasatch Advsr holds 0.04% or 231,817 shares. Northern Corporation holds 100,283 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Sit Associate Inc holds 7,600 shares. Invesco Ltd has 10,724 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd, a Minnesota-based fund reported 364,861 shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 58,434 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 48 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 20,111 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan accumulated 3,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 378 shares or 0% of the stock. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 209,274 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $424,268 activity. $17,000 worth of stock was bought by HAFT JAY M on Tuesday, June 25. Tupper Floyd R bought $16,350 worth of stock.