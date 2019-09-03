Kingstone Cos (KINS) Valuation Declined While Alpine Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $10.57 Million; Scotia Capital Has Increased Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Position by $17.73 Million as Share Value Rose

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 33,236 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 86,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 284,200 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.40M, up from 197,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $234.76. About 887,467 shares traded or 113.24% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – TECK RESOURCES TECKb.TO SAYS WILL STOCKPILE STEELMAKING COAL PRODUCTION DURING CANADIAN PACIFIC CP.TO RAIL STRIKE TO KEEP PLANTS RUNNING; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Teamsters, Electrical Workers File Strike Notice; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific Above Peer Average; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – OVER 3000 CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC WENT ON STRIKE AT 2200 ET TUESDAY; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific reaches tentative agreement with striking workers; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q REV. C$1.66B, EST. C$1.68B; 25/05/2018 – TCRC-Train & Engine and IBEW Vote Dn CP’s Final Offers in CIRB-administered Ratification Vote; 30/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference say they have reached a four-year; 18/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE FORMALLY SERVED 72 HOURS’ NOTICE OF INTENT TO STRIKE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. KINS’s profit will be $3.50M for 6.37 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 220.00% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $109,462 activity. The insider MCFADDEN TIMOTHY P bought 1,000 shares worth $8,000. The insider GOLDSTEIN BARRY bought 1,500 shares worth $11,580. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $17,000 was bought by HAFT JAY M.

