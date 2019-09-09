Kingstone Cos (KINS) Stock Price Declined While Alpine Investment Management Trimmed by $10.57 Million Its Holding; Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Align Technology (ALGN) by $2.49 Million as Stock Value Declined

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 18,171 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS)

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 8,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 204,244 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.07M, up from 195,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 1.55M shares traded or 17.48% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. 1,100 shares were bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj, worth $206,921.

More notable recent Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Zhang Investor Law Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Kingstone Companies, Inc. – KINS – GlobeNewswire" on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Hemp, Inc. Announces Hemp Cultivation Now Legal in New Jersey Through Expanded Regulations – Nasdaq" published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Zuora, Inc. (ZUO), Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS), & Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Announcement – GlobeNewswire" on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: "Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ: KINS) and Encourages Kingstone Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire" published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Reminds Kingstone Companies, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – KINS – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. KINS’s profit will be $3.40M for 6.43 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 220.00% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $109,462 activity. MCFADDEN TIMOTHY P had bought 1,000 shares worth $8,000 on Tuesday, August 13. 2,000 shares were bought by Tupper Floyd R, worth $16,350. The insider HAFT JAY M bought 2,000 shares worth $17,000.