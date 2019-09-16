Kingstone Cos (KINS) Shareholder Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Boosted Position by $1.09 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Cwm Has Raised Target (TGT) Position by $4.26 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 49,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 129,821 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.24M, up from 80,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 2.43 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 06/03/2018 – WHIO-TV: BREAKING: Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a yearMORE TO COME; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 67.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 136,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 336,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, up from 200,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 75,826 shares traded or 0.69% up from the average. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN

Since June 7, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $109,462 activity. The insider HAFT JAY M bought $17,000. $16,350 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was bought by Tupper Floyd R on Friday, June 7. $8,000 worth of stock was bought by MCFADDEN TIMOTHY P on Tuesday, August 13.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csw Industrials Inc by 61,382 shares to 91,942 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dawson Geophysical Co New (TGE) by 182,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,057 shares, and cut its stake in Capitala Fin Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.59, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold KINS shares while 13 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.79 million shares or 4.65% less from 5.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 437,877 shares. Kennedy Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 348,825 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 27 shares. First Manhattan Com holds 0% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Morgan Stanley holds 4,219 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Invsts reported 121,111 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 1,597 shares. Paloma Prns Company holds 46,400 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested in 151,397 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 841 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 53 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 0% or 7,162 shares.

