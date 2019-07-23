Kingstone Cos (KINS) Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Has Lowered Stake; Dowling & Yahnke Holds Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 22,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,233 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.91 million, up from 84,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $141.23. About 6.03 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company's stock declined 41.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $90.18 million market cap company. It closed at $8.37 lastly. It is down 42.04% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 65.38% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.26 per share. KINS’s profit will be $4.63M for 4.87 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.81% EPS growth.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 897,117 shares to 912,569 shares, valued at $17.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 117,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Kingstone Companies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance" on June 25, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $424,268 activity. $16,350 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) shares were bought by Tupper Floyd R. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $17,000 was bought by HAFT JAY M.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.