Kingstone Cos (KINS) Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Has Lowered Position by $10.57 Million as Share Value Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Winfield Associates Lowered Its Holding by $982,560

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 552 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, down from 7,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $870.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1760.46. About 1.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – CNBC: President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON WORKING TO FIX UNPROMPTED LAUGHTER BY ALEXA: THE VERGE; 12/03/2018 – Sen. Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos seized the top spot on Forbes’ 32nd Annual World Billionaires List for the first time. via @cnbctech; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 02/05/2018 – LEGO TO PARTNER WITH AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE ON DUPLO PRODUCT; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again. And while Amazon will bundle the games behind its Prime subscription paywall (new price: $119 a year), it will also offer them for free on Twitch; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Reflects on Missing Out on the Amazon ‘Miracle’ — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 6,250 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 107.59 million shares to 110.61M shares, valued at $2.98B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 6.37M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 20,111 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 12,484 shares. Punch & Assocs Inv Mngmt Inc holds 200,500 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 47,602 shares. Sit Inv invested in 7,600 shares. Globeflex LP invested in 28,072 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap owns 40,400 shares. Banc Funds Company Ltd Liability Corp holds 172,661 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset stated it has 109,739 shares. American Int Gru holds 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 5,916 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 34,205 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Foundry Prtnrs Limited Co owns 348,788 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 796 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd Llc has invested 0.72% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $109,462 activity. 2,000 Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) shares with value of $17,000 were bought by HAFT JAY M. 5,950 shares were bought by GOLDSTEIN BARRY, worth $48,532. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $16,350 was made by Tupper Floyd R on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monroe Comml Bank & Tru Mi stated it has 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Ohio-based Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc owns 0.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,033 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 3,866 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gruss has 14.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,550 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 38,713 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested in 0.84% or 2,378 shares. Smith Moore And Comm reported 1,170 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.71% stake. Tru Communication Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 2,081 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Lc has 31,425 shares. South State owns 8,205 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Piedmont reported 3.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Fin Partners reported 11,246 shares. 467 were accumulated by Blue Chip Prtnrs.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $187.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 6,475 shares to 35,718 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Index (IJK) by 1,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Lehman Short Trea Bdfd (SHV).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.19 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.