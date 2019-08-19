Kingstone Cos (KINS) Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $10.57 Million as Market Value Declined; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding in Pricesmart (PSMT) by $4.44 Million as Share Price Rose

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 24,965 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Pricesmart Inc. (PSMT) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 76,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.71M, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Pricesmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.34. About 70,030 shares traded. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has declined 25.06% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART INC PSMT.O FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 6.6 PCT TO $228.9 MLN; 06/04/2018 – PRICESMART INC – MAARTEN JAGER AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE APRIL 24, 2018; 07/05/2018 – PriceSmart Announces April Sales; and Opening of New Warehouse Club in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; 05/04/2018 – PriceSmart 2Q Rev $839.6M; 19/03/2018 – PriceSmart Announces Acquisition Of Aeropost, Inc; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART APRIL NET SALES UP 1.6%; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart Net Warehouse Club Sales Increased 8.9% to $261.3M in March; 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC – FOR FOUR-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29, 2018 COMPARABLE SALES FOR 39 WAREHOUSE CLUBS OPEN AT LEAST 13 1/2 FULL MONTHS INCREASED 1.9%; 07/03/2018 – PriceSmart Feb. Sales Up 6.6% to $228.9 Million

Since June 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $60,930 activity. 1,500 shares were bought by GOLDSTEIN BARRY, worth $11,580 on Thursday, August 15. HAFT JAY M had bought 2,000 shares worth $17,000 on Tuesday, June 25. 2,000 Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) shares with value of $16,350 were bought by Tupper Floyd R.

Analysts await PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 26.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PSMT’s profit will be $15.88M for 28.05 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by PriceSmart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.45% negative EPS growth.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.71 million activity.